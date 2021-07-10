Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Macon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ADAIR AND NORTHERN MACON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Missouri.