Albany, NY

Jonathan C. Heeder

hudsonvalley360.com
 6 days ago

Jonathan C. Heeder, 84, of Haines City, FL, passed peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, NY surrounded by his family. Born December 18, 1936 in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Warren and Mary E. (Felter) Heeder. Jonathan was a self-employed electrician for many years. He volunteered many hours with his church community as well as his summer home at Woodstock Lake Association in East Berne NY. He had a big heart and enjoyed helping people.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

