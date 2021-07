WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday, friends! Great to see you. Hard to believe, but Wilmington International Airport picked up nearly an inch and a half of rain Wednesday! Most other places across the Lower Cape Fear Region stayed dry. A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, during the afternoon-- around 20 percent, however some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. As a matter of protocol, keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.