Just last month, Daniel Cormier’s partner in crime, Ariel Helwani, left ESPN for a slew of new deals across the mixed martial arts world. While their split was sad, it appears that the two have a lot to look forward. At Vox, Helwani will return to host The MMA Hour. Meanwhile, Cormier is launching a new show called DC & RC. Together, the two will talk about MMA, football and much more. In addition, ESPN will beef up its MMA coverage by having Jorge Sedano join Chael Sonnen for their new show, The Chael Sonnen Show with Jorge Sedano. The newly formed duo will discuss “the most interesting stories in the world of MMA–past, present and future.”