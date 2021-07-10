Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Collapse in the Caribbean: West Indies beat Australia by 18

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 21 days ago

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — The West Indies took advantage of a sensational late batting collapse by Australia to secure an 18-run win Friday in the series-opening Twenty20 cricket international.

The home side scored 145-6 after being sent in to bat, with No. 6 batsman Andre Russell scoring 51 runs off 28 balls and opener Lendl Simmons adding 27.

Australia was cruising in reply at 70-3 before losing six wickets for 19 runs and being dismissed for 127 in 16 overs. Obed McCoy took 4-26 and Hayden Walsh claimed 3-23 for the West Indies.

Mitch Marsh top-scored with 51 runs for Australia and took two wickets. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 3-12.

Opener Matthew Wade got Australia off to a strong start with 33 runs from 14 balls, but it was wasted after the late collapse.

Players on both teams took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter global movement just before fast bowler Mitchell Starc’s first delivery of the match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

“The Australian men’s cricket team stands with the West Indies cricket team in condemning racial injustice and discrimination, both at home in Australia, and throughout the world,” Cricket Australia said in a statement. “We kneel alongside our West Indian friends to recognize and show our support of all those who have been victims of racial injustice and/or discrimination, past and present.”

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard couldn’t play because of injury, handing the captaincy to Nicholas Pooran for the first time.

McCoy was named man of the match.

“I’ve been working really hard . . . it was just all about execution and sticking to the team plan,” McCoy said. “Normally on that surface the ball has nice bounce and carry, but I was just trying to mix up my pace as much as I can. We were confident and knew we had the bowling to back it.”

Australia captain Aaron Finch was brutally honest in his assessment of his lineup’s late capitulation.

“Anytime you lose six for 19, you’re gonna struggle to win a T20 game,” Finch said. “So we just needed somebody to take it upon themselves and get right through to the end.

“After the position that Marsh and Wade got us into, just a bit of game smarts would have got us over the line there but (we) sort of panicked a little bit. There’s no excuses for our batting display there. You’ve got to dust yourselves off and come again with the same attitude but just execute a little bit better under pressure.”

The second match in the five-game T20 series is scheduled for Saturday at the same stadium in Gros Islet.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Wade
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Obed Mccoy
Person
Andre Russell
Person
Lendl Simmons
Person
Kieron Pollard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#Caribbean#West Indies#Ap#Australian#West Indian#T20#Marsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSporting News

Evin Lewis fireworks as West Indies complete 4-1 series win over Australia

West Indies 8 for 199 (Lewis 79, Tye 3-37) defeated Australia 9 for 183 (Cottrell 3-28, Russell 3-43) by 16 runs. West Indies closed out their T20 International series against Australia, completing their domination of Australia with a 16-run victory in the final match. For the first time in the...
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

West Indies Slump to Heavy Loss in Opener

West Indies suffered a heavy 133-run defeat under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, as Australia produced a clinical all-round performance to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Barbados late Tuesday night. Chasing a revised target of 257 for victory off 49 overs at Kensington Oval, West Indies collapsed in a heap...
SportsThe Guardian

Australia’s bowlers rip through West Indies to win first ODI

Stand-in captain Alex Carey starred with the bat and his opening bowlers with the ball, as Australia charged to a 133-run win over the West Indies in the first ODI in Barbados. Australia scored 252-9, but the home side’s target was revised to 257 off 49 overs after three rain...
WorldSporting News

West Indies v Australia: Twin spin dilemma laid bare in second ODI defeat

Adam Zampa’s head is a perfectly normal-shaped head. We know this and so, thanks to a recent close shave, does Adam Zampa. The Australian leg-spinner revealed in a broadcast interview that curiosity about the shape of his noggin was the reason he shed his dubiously-styled mullet and, while lovers of retro salads may be disappointed, his teammates are likely to be relieved that - unlike Samson - he was not shorn of his power along with his blonde locks.
Sportstucsonpost.com

Alex Carey to take over Australia captaincy for West Indies ODIs

Alex Carey will captain Australia in the first one-day international against the West Indies, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday, after Aaron Finch was ruled out through injury. Finch re-aggravated a right knee injury during last week's fifth Twenty20 against the West Indies and Cricket Australia said his availability for the...
SportsSporting News

Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul helps Australia blow West Indies away

If ever anyone needed proof that T20 and 50-over cricket are entirely different beasts, Australia and West Indies provided it in the first ODI in Barbados. Completely outplayed by West Indies in the five-match T20 series, in which they won just a single dead rubber, Australia blasted the home side away in the longer format, thanks largely to the formidable powerplay bowling partnership of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
SportsSporting News

Australia, West Indies players test negative; series to go ahead

The One-Day International series between West Indies and Australia will resume on Sunday (Australian time) after both teams returned negative PCR-Tests for COVID-19. The second ODI was postponed moments before the first ball was bowled after a member of the West Indies camp tested positive to the coronavirus and all players, staff and media were immediately quarantined in their hotel rooms.
SportsSporting News

West Indies v Australia: Alex Carey ready to repay the faith as captain in absence of injured Aaron Finch

Alex Carey will captain Australia for the first time after Aaron Finch was ruled out of the first One-Day International against West Indies with a knee injury. Finch sustained the injury while batting in the final T20I in Saint Lucia and was visibly limping as he ran between the wickets. He is being assessed on a daily basis and it is not yet clear when he may be fit to play.
WorldThe Guardian

Covid case in West Indies leaves Australia’s ODI series in jeopardy

Australia’s remaining one-day internationals in the Caribbean and imminent T20 series in Bangladesh have been cast into doubt after a positive Covid-19 test in Barbados. The second ODI against the West Indies on Friday morning (AEST) was postponed in bizarre and dramatic circumstances before a ball could be bowled after one of the host’s backroom staff tested positive for the virus.
SportsBBC

Pakistan in West Indies 2021

The originally scheduled first T20 game on 27 July was cancelled after a change of schedule in the preceding West indies-Australia series. 28 1st Twenty20 international, Barbados (16:00 BST) 31 2nd Twenty20 international, Guyana (16:00 BST) August. 1 3rd Twenty20 international, Guyana (16:00 BST) 3 4th Twenty20 international, Guyana (16:00...
SportsThe Guardian

Australia wrap up series with thumping win in final ODI against West Indies

Australia clinched a 2-1 one-day international series victory over the West indies with a thumping six-wicket win in the final match in Barbados, with a strong collective bowling effort setting up the result. The hosts were dismissed for 152 off 45.1 overs after captain Kieron Pollard won the toss. Matthew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy