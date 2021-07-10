Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Don’t use payment apps to pay strangers

Jacksonville FL — With money sharing apps becoming more and more common, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says never use them to pay businesses or people you don’t know. Clark says using apps like Venmo, Cash App and Zelle are fine to pay back family members for dinner, but when you use them to pay strangers for good or services, then you lose all your rights if you don’t get what you paid for.

“If you pay somebody for something they haven’t done yet, and it’s not a friend or family member, that money just took a one-way trip potentially”. Clay says.

Clark suggests using a credit card to pay for goods or services since you have rights to dispute charges in case you don’t get what you wanted.

