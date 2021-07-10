Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Don’t use payment apps to pay strangers

By Steven Ponson
ESPN 690
 6 days ago
Jacksonville FL — With money sharing apps becoming more and more common, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says never use them to pay businesses or people you don’t know. Clark says using apps like Venmo, Cash App and Zelle are fine to pay back family members for dinner, but when you use them to pay strangers for good or services, then you lose all your rights if you don’t get what you paid for.

“If you pay somebody for something they haven’t done yet, and it’s not a friend or family member, that money just took a one-way trip potentially”. Clay says.

Clark suggests using a credit card to pay for goods or services since you have rights to dispute charges in case you don’t get what you wanted.

Jacksonville, FL
ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

