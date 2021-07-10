Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets crush Pirates 13-4 on Lindor grand slam, 10-run sixth

By SCOTT ORGERA
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5FxQ_0asiItSA00

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4 Friday night.

A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Friday’s matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over five innings and was told after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he’d been added to the National League All-Star team. The Mets are undefeated in his eight home starts.

“It’s finally starting to come and hit me now,” Walker said. “Everybody’s texting me. My family’s texting me, so it’s really cool.”

The NL East leaders broke through against Pirates starter JT Brubaker (4-9) in the sixth, leading off the frame with a single by Brandon Nimmo and a full-count walk by Lindor. Dominic Smith singled, scoring Nimmo and breaking a 2-all tie.

After a brief mound visit by the pitching coach, Alonso crushed one in close vicinity of the Pittsburgh bullpen, chasing Brubaker.

“The slider to Alonso just decided to go straight down instead of my typical down and away from him,” Brubaker said. “Execution-wise, pitches were doing a little bit of opposite I guess.”

Most of the 20,350 in attendance rose to their feet as Alonso pumped his fist emphatically between first and second base, celebrating his 16th home run of the season but only his second at home.

“He was ready for that pitch,” Rojas said. “I pray that he stays this way because if he finds traffic like that and he gets a pitch to hit, that’s what we need.”

The Mets continued to pile on against the Pirates’ bullpen. Sam Howard loaded the bases on two walks and a single. The wild lefty plunked pinch-hitter Jose Peraza, scoring Jeff McNeil. He then walked Nimmo, plating Michael Conforto before being lifted for Kyle Keller.

“I feel that the guys are going to swing the bats like this,” Rojas said. “Because it hasn’t been that way to this point in this season doesn’t mean it’s not going to be like that.”

Lindor lined Keller’s 1-0 fastball just over the left-center field wall, extending the lead to 12-2 with his 10th homer and third career grand slam.

“It felt great to be able to hit a ball, stay through the baseball the other way, and see it go out,” Lindor said.

Aaron Loup (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

After an easy 10-pitch first inning, Walker started the next frame by loading the bases. The tall right-hander then hit light-hitting Michael Perez in the thigh to score Ben Gamel, giving Pittsburgh an early lead.

Batting left-handed, Jonathan Villar lined Brubaker’s first pitch of the third inning for a solo homer. James McCann followed with a soft single onto the outfield grass and later scored from first when Nimmo lined a double in the gap.

Villar added another solo shot in the seventh hitting righty, his eighth of the season and 300th career RBI. He became the tenth player in franchise history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game.

“We go through ups and downs,” Lindor said. “The pitching staff carried us through pretty much the first half, so now it’s our turn to kind of help them out and give them some runs.”

Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier had a game-tying RBI single in the fifth.

Pinch-hitting rookie Rodolfo Castro connected for his first career hit, a solo homer in the seventh against Mets’ reliever Nick Tropeano.

“Even though we weren’t able to come out with a victory, there’s this overwhelming internal joy inside of me that my first hit in the big leagues was a home run,” Castro said through a translator.

Pittsburgh’s John Nogowski had three hits and has 10 through his first four games with the Pirates. That’s tied for the most by a Bucco in his first four games since at least 1901 with Billy Southworth in 1918 and Fred Kommers in 1913.

FAMILIAR FACES

Friday’s tilt was the first of seven consecutive games scheduled between the two teams, a stretch that includes a three-game set in Pittsburgh next weekend.

SWITCHING SIDES

New York claimed right-hander Geoff Hartlieb off of waivers from Pittsburgh. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (right side discomfort) was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 8. LHP Austin Davis was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and appeared in relief. ... LHP Steven Brault (strained left lat) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton on Sunday.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (strained hamstring) participated in pitchers’ fielding practice Friday afternoon and may start a rehab assignment next week, Rojas said. … 3B/LF J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) continued his rehab assignment with Syracuse, going 0 for 1 with two walks at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Pirates: LHP Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.39 ERA) will start the first game of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday. Rookie right-hander Max Kranick is with the team but was not on the roster heading into Friday’s action. He may be activated as the 27th man to start the second game of the twinbill.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA) toes the slab in the opener with RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.77 ERA) getting the nod in the nightcap.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Kyle Keller
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Homer
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Nick Tropeano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Ap#Syracuse#Triple A Indianapolis#Low A Bradenton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLB987theshark.com

Tampa Bay’s Pete Alonso Wins MLB’s Home Run Derby for the Second Time

Tampa Bay’s Pete Alonso became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion last night at Coors Field. Alonso hit 74 home runs over the course of three rounds and won $1 million. Alonso played high school ball at Tampa Jesuit his first 2 years before transferring to Plant High School...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Brewers run win streak to 10 with 7-2 victory over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their win streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last...
MLBarcamax.com

Mets game vs. Pirates postponed, doubleheader No. 10 scheduled for Saturday

NEW YORK — The Mets’ wacky season overflowing with postponements continued Thursday. As Tropical Storm Elsa ravaged the Northeast, the Mets had little choice but to postpone their series opener against the Pirates at Citi Field. It will be made up as part of a single-admission, seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Swipes bag, drives in two

Lindor went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a steal in a win over the Yankees in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. Lindor knocked RBI singles in the fourth and seventh innings and also stole his eighth base of the season. The struggling superstar seems to be turning things around, going 11-for-39 (.282) with eight RBI and five multi-hit games over his last 11 appearances. Still, he's slashing just .222/.318/.363 with 21 extra-base hits this season.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Five-Run Sixth Fuels Mets to 8-3 Victory in Game 1 of Subway Series

Justin Wilson stepped onto the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and zeroed in on the catcher’s mitt as he prepared to face his former team, with more than 40,000 fans looking on. Wilson was one of the Mets’ best relievers in 2019 and 2020, but over the offseason was signed by the cross-town rival New York Yankees. He looked to prove that the Mets made a mistake in not bringing him back.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby Champion

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. It what turned out to be a really great...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:10 PM

RHP JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44) Did you miss seeing the Mets play the Pirates last year and most of this year? Get ready for Pirate overload – the Mets play their next seven games against the Pirates. The two teams will get to know each other well through a four-game set in Queens starting today and then a three game set in Pittsburgh after the All-Star Break. The next time the Mets play a team with a different name will be on July 19th!
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mets erupt for 10-run inning in rout of Pirates

Much has been made of the first-place Mets’ pitching while the offense, which hasn’t exactly been known for its early-and-often prowess, has taken an admittedly deserved back seat. But the script was flipped on Friday night, when the well-rested bats broke out for a 10-run sixth inning and breezed to a 13-4 victory over the Pirates at Citi Field.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets beat Pirates in Game 2 to split sixth doubleheader in a row

NEW YORK — The Pirates scored four unanswered runs against the Mets pitching staff and, as has been the case far too often this season, the Mets offense fell short in their 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 1 of a straight doubleheader on Saturday at Citi Field. At least...
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates fall 13-4 to Mets in series opener

It’s hard to win a baseball game when you surrender 10 runs in an inning. That’s what the Pirates accomplished in the sixth inning of Friday night’s 13-4 loss to the Mets, the first of a four-game set in Queens. Going into that horrendous sixth inning, the game was knotted...
MLBvavel.com

Villar goes deep from both sides of the plate as Mets crush Pirates

The New York Mets opened their final series before the All-Star break with a resounding 13-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Jonathan Villar homered from both sides of the plate and Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso also went yard as New York erupted for their highest run total of the season.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Taijuan Walker makes NL All-Star team after 10-run inning and rout of Pirates

The Mets were 7-0 in Taijuan Walker’s home starts going into Friday night’s game against the Pirates, the team with the second-worst record in the National League. Very little, it turned out. Walker left after five innings in a tie game, but the Mets sent 13 men to the plate and scored 10 runs in the sixth to remain unbeaten in Walker’s home starts with a 13-4 victory before 20,350.
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates Lose to Mets 13-4

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the New York Mets 13-4 Friday night. The Bucs gave up 10 runs in the sixth inning. Adam Frazier had two hits and an RBI in the game. The Pirates and Mets will play a double header today. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. and the second one will follow at around 7:10 p.m. You can hear those games on WISR 680am starting at 3:45 p.m.
MLBchatsports.com

Final score: Mets 4, Pirates 2—Better late than never

The Mets entered the second game of the day needing to win to split the doubleheader and also to at least split the series. They had Tylor Megill on the mound, and while he only gave up one run and kept the Mets in the lead, he also only was able to go 3.2 innings with a high pitch count, and had several baserunners who could’ve tacked on more runs. Jeurys Familia, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Díaz kept the Mets in the game, with only Seth Lugo allowing a run on a Jacob Stallings solo home run.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Francisco Lindor and the Mets’ offense erupt against the lowly Pirates

After yet another rainout on Thursday night, the Mets’ final series before the All-Star break got underway with a 13-4 win against the Pirates that had dingers, debuts, and yes, even more rain. After Tropical Storm Elsa moved through earlier in the day, it was a hot, muggy start to...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Blasts 11th homer

Lindor went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The shortstop opened the scoring with his 11th homer of the year coming in the first inning off Pittsburgh starter Chase De Jong. Lindor has gone yard twice in the last four games. He's struggled a bit in his first half-season as a Met, posting a .227/.326/.377 slash line with 36 RBI, 49 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 361 plate appearances. Sunday was just his fourth three-hit game of the year.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets’ offense wakes up and scores 13 runs en route to a victory

The last three days brought two rainouts and a shutout by the Brewers’ pitching staff for the New York Mets. Things were very, very different last night, though, as their offense was able to get to work and produce against the Pittsburgh Pirates to spark a 13-4 win. The Mets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy