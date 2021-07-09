Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whenever I am asked who my favorite of the late night talk show hosts is, my answer, without hesitation, is always Conan O’Brien. However, it appears that I am going to have to change my answer, because after nearly 11 years, the 58-year-old, four-time Emmy-winning host has ended his self-titled talk show on TBS and, with it, his 28-year run on late night television. Yet, fans of the comedy icon’s brazen wit and unmistakable hairdo need not worry, because there are still more Conan O’Brien TV shows to look forward to, and other fun things he is involved with, such as this new program I am sure will earn HBO Max a new slew of subscribers.