Zac Efron is widely-regarded as one of the most attractive men in Hollywood. It's an accepted fact of life. He’s also got a lot of other boyfriend qualities too; he loves long hikes in the mountains, he really cares about the environment (he made his own Netflix series Down To Earth with Zac Efron in 2020), he’s close to his family and despite being one of the most famous men on the planet, he’s super down to earth.