Body composition predictors of outcome in patients with COVID-19

By Katherine M. Bunnell, Tanayott Thaweethai, Colleen Buckless, Daniel J. Shinnick, Martin Torriani, Andrea S. Foulkes, Miriam A. Bredella
Nature.com
 11 days ago

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is a strong risk factor for adverse outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, however, the distribution of fat and the amount of muscle mass are more accurate risk factors than BMI. The objective of this study was to assess body composition measures obtained on opportunistic abdominal CTs as predictors of outcome in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. We hypothesized that elevated visceral and intermuscular adipose tissue would be associated with adverse outcome.

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies

Previous studies regarding the zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) yielded inconsistent results. Thus, the present meta-analysis was aimed to estimate the association between hair and serum/plasma zinc levels and ADHD. Online databases of Medline, EMBASE, and Scopus were searched up to October 2020 with no limitation in time and language. Weighted mean differences (WMDs) of hair and serum/plasma zinc levels were calculated using a random-effects model. Overall, 22 articles with 1280 subjects with ADHD and 1200 controls were included. The pooled effect size indicated that serum/plasma zinc levels in subjects with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 1.26 µmol/L; 95% CI − 3.72, 1.20). Interestingly, the exclusion of one study from the analysis showed that people with ADHD significantly have lower circulating levels of zinc compared to their controls (WMD: − 2.49 µmol/L; 95% CI − 4.29, − 0.69). Also, the pooled effect size indicated that hair zinc levels in cases with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 24.19 μg/g; 95% CI − 61.80, 13.42). Present meta-analysis raises the possibility that subjects with ADHD are prone to have declined levels of zinc levels. Based on current findings, screening the zinc levels in subjects with ADHD could be reasonable. Further well-designed studies are needed to clarify the role of zinc in the etiology of ADHD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Eye disease and mortality, cognition, disease, and modifiable risk factors: an umbrella review of meta-analyses of observational studies

Globally, 2.2 billion people live with some form of vision impairment and/or eye disease. To date, most systematic reviews examining associations have focused on a single eye disease and there is no systematic evaluation of the relationships between eye diseases and diverse physical and mental health outcomes. Moreover, the strength and reliability of the literature is unclear. We performed an umbrella review of observational studies with meta analyses for any physical and/or mental comorbidities associated with eye disease. For each association, random-effects summary effect size, heterogeneity, small-study effect, excess significance bias and 95% prediction intervals were calculated, and used to grade significant evidence from convincing to weak. 34 studies were included covering 58 outcomes. No outcomes yielded convincing evidence, six outcomes yielded highly suggestive results (cataract positively associated with type 2 diabetes, open-angled glaucoma positively associated with myopia and diabetes, diabetic retinopathy positively associated with cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular mortality, and retinopathy of prematurity positively associated with chorioamnionitis), eight outcomes yielded suggestive results (diabetic retinopathy positively associated with all-cause mortality and depression, diabetic macular oedema positively associated with dyslipidaemia, cataract positively associated with gout, nuclear sclerosis positively associated with all-cause mortality, open angled glaucoma positively associated with migraine and hypertension, and age-related macular degeneration positively associated with diabetes), and 18 outcomes yielded weak evidence. Results show highly suggestive or suggestive evidence for associations between several types of eye diseases with several comorbid outcomes. Practitioners and public health policies should note these findings when developing healthcare policies.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Do heart medications affect COVID-19 outcomes?

Cardiovascular drugs do not affect COVID-19 outcomes--such as disease severity, hospitalizations, or deaths--according to an analysis of all relevant studies published as of November 2020. The findings are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Investigators included 429 studies in a qualitative analysis and 390 in a quantitative analysis.
ScienceEurekAlert

Interleukin-6 antagonists improve outcomes in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Findings from a study published today [6 July] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) have prompted new World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to use interleukin-6 antagonists in patients with severe or critical COVID-19 along with corticosteroids. A new analysis of 27 randomised trials involving nearly 11,000 patients...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Remdesivir in COVID-19: Indication of considerable added benefit for a part of the patients

Since July 2020, remdesivir has been conditionally approved in Europe for the treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen but no invasive ventilation. In an early benefit assessment, the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has now investigated whether the drug, which was originally developed for the treatment of Ebola virus disease, offers these patients an added benefit compared to the appropriate comparator therapy (here: therapy according to physician's choice).
ScienceNature.com

Real-world evidence for improved outcomes with histamine antagonists and aspirin in 22,560 COVID-19 patients

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 267 (2021) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven great interest in the therapeutic potential of repurposed drugs with well-established benefits and safety profiles (toxicity, bioavailability, etc.), many of which act via signal transduction pathways. One category of such drugs is those that reduce acid production in gastroenterological contexts. Acid-suppressing drugs belong to two main classes, based on their mechanisms of action: (i) proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) sterically block H+/K+-ATPase pumps, impeding the final step of acid release in the gastric mucosa. (ii) Histamine H2 receptor antagonists (H2RA) competitively bind the H2R, a type of G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR),1 and block the natural stimulation of its downstream signal transduction cascade by histamine; famotidine (e.g., Pepcid®) and ranitidine (e.g., Zantac®) are exemplary H2RAs.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Cardiovascular Drugs Do Not Impact COVID-19 Outcomes

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. Authors say patients even with COVID-19 should continue taking cardiovascular drugs as prescribed. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiovascular drugs do not affect COVID-19 outcomes, according to a review published online June 7 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Innocent G. Asiimwe,...
Public Healthhealio.com

Outcomes of stroke care similar before, during COVID-19 pandemic

At hospitals participating in Get With the Guidelines-Stroke, patients with acute ischemic stroke received similar quality care and had comparable outcomes before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There were no differences in in-hospital mortality between those presenting with acute ischemic stroke pre- and during COVID-19,” Pratyaksh K. Srivastava, MD, cardiology...
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Clinical characteristics and outcomes of invasively ventilated patients with COVID-19 in Argentina (SATICOVID): a prospective, multicentre cohort study.

By Elisa Estenssoro,Cecilia I Loudet,Fernando G Ríos,Vanina S Kanoore Edul,Gustavo Plotnikow,Macarena Andrian,Ignacio Romero,Damián Piezny,Marco Bezzi,Verónica Mandich,Carla Groer,Sebastián Torres,Cristina Orlandi,Paolo N Rubatto Birri,María F Valenti,Eleonora Cunto,María G Sáenz,Norberto Tiribelli,Vanina Aphalo,Rosa Reina,Arnaldo Dubin,. Although COVID-19 has greatly affected many low-income and middle-income countries, detailed information about patients admitted to the intensive care...
HealthMedicalXpress

Improving patient outcomes with clearer health monitoring data

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and its effects are the leading cause of death in the U.S. across a majority of racial and ethnic groups. Globally, the risk factors for developing heart disease, such as obesity and diabetes have grown by huge margins, increasing the future impact of heart disease on society and medical infrastructures. As with many chronic or long-term health issues, the successful management of heart disease can greatly improve a patient's lifespan and quality.
NFLScience Now

Serum neurofilament light protein correlates with unfavorable clinical outcomes in hospitalized patients with COVID-19

SARS-CoV-2 infection, the cause of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), causes neurological manifestations in a substantial proportion of patients. Determining the extent of neuronal injury is essential to better understand disease pathophysiology and to evaluate potential therapies. Prudencio et al. analyzed serum from 142 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and showed that the expression of the neurofilament light protein (NFL), a marker of neuroaxonal injury, was elevated compared to healthy controls. In addition, serum NFL expression correlated with disease severity and tended to be reduced in subjects treated with remdesivir. The results suggest that serum NFL analysis should be incorporated when evaluating therapeutic trials for COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Research round-up: autoimmune disease

Links between COVID-19 and autoimmunity, a better model of coeliac disease, and other highlights from clinical trials and laboratory studies. You have full access to this article via your institution. Autoimmunity on the rise. For decades, clinical observations have suggested that the prevalence of autoimmune disease is increasing. However, studies...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
Sciencewholefoodsmagazine.com

Quercetin Studied in COVID-19 Patients

Milan, Italy—Quercetin supplementation, in combination with standard care, could aid in improving the early conditions of COVID-19, and help prevent the severity of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to two new human studies. Quercetin also statistically shortens the timing of molecular test conversion from positive to negative. The studies were performed on Quercefit, a quercetin Phytosome ingredient, a branded product from Indena; the phospholipid delivery system used has been shown to increase oral absorption up to 20-fold.
Public HealthMedscape News

Complications Common Even in Younger COVID-19 Patients

Almost half of patients, regardless of age, admitted to hospital with COVID-19 develop at least one complication, which can have a significant impact on their ability to look after themselves after they are discharged, suggests a large UK prospective study. With complications and poor outcomes common even among younger patients,...

