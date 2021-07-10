Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

No Cuts to Policing Made: Oakland Police Budget Is Increasing by $38.5 Million or 6%, Say Councilmembers

By Post Staff
postnewsgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas and her budget team of Councilmembers Carroll Fife, Dan Kalb, and Noel Gallo sent a joint letter to Mayor Libby Schaaf, Administrator Ed Reiskin and Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on July 1 expressing serious concerns that the administration and police department have been sharing inaccurate and misleading information regarding police funding in the Fiscal Year 2021-23 budget, passed on Thursday, June 24.

www.postnewsgroup.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
Iowa State
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Community Policing#Black Churches#Voting Rights#Oakland Council#Midcycle Budget#General Purpose Fund#Opd#The Fire Department#The Police Department#Violence Prevention#African Americans#Covid#Latino#Oap#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 1

Community Policy