Economy

Tobacco manufacturers now have until July 2022 to place graphic warning labels on packs

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

Tobacco manufacturers have gained another three months — until July 2022 — before potentially having to place graphic warning labels on their traditional cigarette packs. A U.S. District Court judge in Texas approved the latest launch-date delay for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA, ITG Brands LLC and Liggett Group LLC.

