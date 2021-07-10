Braves beat Marlins 5-4; Acuna carted off with leg injury

Cancel
MIAMI (AP) -- Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Acuna landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

