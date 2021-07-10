Braves beat Marlins 5-4; Acuna carted off with leg injury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – The Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Saturday evening. Miguel Cabrera’s single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and the Tigers secured their win against Twins for a doubleheader sweep. The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez (3-1) in the eighth. But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half. Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers (2-4). After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit into the shallow center as Schoop raced around the bases. Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a 1-0 victory. Grossman hit a leadoff homer, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter. The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season. They swept a four-game home series from Detroit prior to the All-Star break. Twins LHP J.A. Happ will oppose Tigers RHP Wily Peralta on Sunday. Happ defeated the Tigers in his last start on July 8, striking out eight in seven innings. Peralta has allowed one earned run in his last four starts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)