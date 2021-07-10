Cancel
Hernandez leads off with homer, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-5

BOSTON (AP) -- When Red Sox manager Alex Cora made Kike Hernandez his leadoff hitter, he had one goal in mind: "Instant offense." "That's what we're looking for: For him to hunt fastballs and do damage," Cora said on Friday night after Hernandez led off Boston's first with a home run and sparked the Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. "That's what he's been doing the last two homestands."

