Look Back ... to 'respect' for polio locally, 1946

July 9, 1946, in The Star: In the wake of a local child’s death due to polio, Dr. William E. White, acting county health officer, announced that residents of Anniston and Calhoun County need to “respect infantile paralysis without being panic-stricken about it.” It’s not exactly known how the disease is spread, but Dr. White urges people to take such measures as avoiding sudden cold-water plunges on a hot day, avoiding polluted water and keeping clean in personal habits. Meanwhile if there is an outbreak of polio here in the future, four nurses from Calhoun County will be ready. They are slated to take a two-week polio training course at the Crippled Children’s Clinic in Birmingham, for which the local March of Dimes chapter is picking up the tab. Also this date: Anniston’s boys tennis tournament play opens tomorrow afternoon at Zinn Park with a reduced field of 13 from which to draw this year’s champion. Sumner Long, the 1945 champion, has been top-seeded this year, but Jimmy Sandlin is expected to give him stiff competition. Also, Frank Longshore, younger brother of the brilliant Leslie Longshore, SEC champ at the sport, will have his share of followers, too. Among other matches, Erman Ogburn will play against Buddy Rutledge, and David Davis will play against John Mallory.