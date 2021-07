It's time for my final mock before the 2021 MLB draft, with updates just as picks are about to start coming off the board in Denver. In the last projection, I'll avoid explaining anything beyond a projection and the two names that are next most likely to be the pick here. Some will have gone a couple picks earlier, but have a good chance to be the pick. I'd love to name 3-4 names extra per pick, but the last one has to have some level of confidence and precision to it, even if the accuracy will certainly be spotty in a wild draft like this.