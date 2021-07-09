Cancel
Laurel County, KY

Laurel County Police Arrest Man For DUI At Crash Scene

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel County Sheriff John Root says K-9 Deputy Jake Miller was called out to Hal Rogers Parkway about a half mile east of London where a man in a pickup ran off the road and crashed into a fence. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Miller said he could smell alcohol on the driver, 33-year-old Kyle Thomas Jackson of Manchester. During the investigation it was determined Jackson was under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. Jackson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

