Clay County Man Arrested After Leading Police On A Chase In A Stolen Truck

A Manchester Police Officer and a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of a stolen truck and trailer on Little Bull Lane. While officers were there searching the area they were dispatched to Lipps Branch where the truck was again spotted. On the way there, they met the truck on Hwy 2000 traveling at a high rate of speed. Police attempted a traffic stop activating their lights and sirens, but the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Paul Alex Day of Manchester, took off leading them on a chase. Day eventually turned onto Hwy 421 toward Manchester where he finally stopped near Little Caesars. Day struggled with the officers as he was taken into custody. He was charged with fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, DUI and wanton endangerment. Day was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.