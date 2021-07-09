Cancel
Clay County, KY

Group Protests Proposed Move Of A Clay County Cemetery

By Dave Begley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of protestors joined a Clay County Fiscal Court meeting on this week to discuss and stop the potential move of the Hoskins Cemetery. Protestors say the Clay County Board of Education wants to move the cemetery so it can build a baseball field. Some of the graves are more than 100 years old. Some said the cemetery has not been taken care of for many years. Others said jail inmates were taking care of it before the pandemic. Those in favor of the move say the graves will be moved to a nicer place where they will be taken care of. Clay County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson said the fiscal court listened to both sides. He said the county does not have control over cemeteries, but the county can help mow or make a road up to the cemetery if asked.

