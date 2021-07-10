Steve-O's Stunt Idea That Was Too Much for 'Jackass 4' and Landed Him in the Hospital

With the release of Jackass 4 approaching, Steve-O and the rest of the crew (minus Bam Margera) have been getting up to their usual, infamous antics. While filming Jackass 4, Steve-O performed a stunt that landed him in the hospital on the second day of filming for the movie due to a stunt where he jumped a "full-speed treadmill with band equipment," including a "f---- tuba." Unfortunately for Steve-O, that wsn't his only trip to the hospital lately, also getting injured doing a stunt that was deemed too much even for Jackass 4.