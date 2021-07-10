Cancel
Lake County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 11:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

