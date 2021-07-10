Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Chariton, Linn, Macon, Randolph, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Linn; Macon; Randolph; Sullivan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHARITON...NORTHERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR...LINN...SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN AND MACON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Browning to near Granville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Macon, Brookfield, Marceline, Milan, Huntsville, Bevier, Bucklin, Atlanta, Callao, Cairo, Linneus, Browning, New Cambria, Purdin, Jacksonville, Elmer, Ethel, South Gifford and New Boston. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Missouri.