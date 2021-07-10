Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CALUMET, MANITOWOC AND EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 513 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms produced 2 to 5 inches of rain across the warned area overnight. Some roads are closed due to flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Brillion, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Two Creeks, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, High Cliff State Park, Two Rivers, Harrison, Kiel, New Holstein, Sherwood, Newton and Cato. Runoff from the heavy rains will continue, and it will take a little while for standing water to subside. In addition, occasional light rain and drizzle may linger for another hour or two before ending. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED