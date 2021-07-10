Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Griffin Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFIN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 1035 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffin Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 261 and 262. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy