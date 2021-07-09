Bayley Comments On Her Injury, SmackDown Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week
As we reported earlier today here on eWrestlingNews.com (see below), Bayley is out of action for at least nine months with a torn ACL due to a freak accident during a training session in preparation for her matchup with Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley appeared (via satellite) to address her injury and had some harsh remarks for her replacement, who turned out to be Carmella.www.ewrestlingnews.com
Comments / 0