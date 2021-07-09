Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Gossip Girl Creator Josh Safran Can’t Contain His Excitement

By Fred Sahai
interviewmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in today’s reboot-crazy landscape, some television shows are just too perfect to replicate. Gossip Girl, which ran for five seasons during the golden age of teen soaps from 2007 to 2011, would seem to be one such show. Set in the penthouses and courtyards of New York’s Upper East Side, Gossip Girl painted an irresistible portrait of metropolitan wealth—from its meticulously-curated luxury trappings to its dark underbelly—all dripping in drama and portrayed by a cast of captivating young actors.

www.interviewmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Luna
Person
Caroline Calloway
Person
Eric Daman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Hbo#Rich People#Dans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

New ‘Gossip Girl’ a little less sheltered, says cast and creators

Gossip Girl here, I’m back and as opulent as ever. Executive producer and creator of the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl” Joshua Safran, in the weeks ahead of Thursday’s premiere, had fueled speculation the new generation of Upper East Siders were woke, alert to racial and economic injustice rather than obsessed with sex, drugs and lavishness.
TV SeriesComicBook

Gossip Girl Reboot's Shocking Reveal Explained by Series Creator

Thursday morning brought the long-awaited return of Gossip Girl, as the reboot of the popular series made its debut on HBO Max. This version of the show takes place in the modern day and follows a different group of private school students, but there is still a Gossip Girl (narrated again by Kristen Bell), dishing all of the secrets publicly. In the original series, the identity of the Gossip Girl blog writer was a mystery until the very end, when it was revealed that Dan was behind the account. The reboot, however, unveils the identity of the Gossip Girl in a matter of minutes.
TV SeriesElle

Gossip Girl

We've only just met the new faces controlling Constance Billard's social scene, and they're already making power moves: Days before the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is set to premiere, the show has earned a season 2 renewal. As first reported in a Vanity Fair review by Richard Lawson,...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where To Stream Gossip Girl Reboot?

‘Gossip Girl’ is a teen drama series that serves as a reboot/ continuation of the original series of the same name that aired on The CW from 2007-2012. The new series focuses on a new ensemble of characters as they navigate life in a Manhattan private school. It is developed for television by Joshua Safran, with Kristen Bell serving as the narrator. It stars Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, and Eli Brown in the lead roles. If you are excited to check out this updated rendition of a classic show, you must be looking for its streaming information. In that case, allow us to help you. Here’s where you can stream ‘Gossip Girl’ online.
TV SeriesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Whitney Peak Is As Excited for Gossip Girl As You Are

Eager to watch the 2021 Gossip Girl reboot? So was Whitney Peak. One of the HBO series’ stars, Peak helps bring Upper East Side prep school drama to a new generation as scholarship student Zoya Lott. On the day of the premiere, Peak was anxious to see just how the world would react to the new take on Cecily von Ziegesar’s YA novel series. To sit in Spring Studios as the crowd took it all in for the first time was surreal. “It felt like [being in] a blurry motion picture but also this strangely parental pride of sending your baby off into the world,” Peak says following the event. “It was riveting and so different from watching it at home on my computer.”
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Josh O'Connor excited for return to indie movies

Josh O'Connor has revealed that he is excited to get back to making indie movies after portraying Prince Charles on Netflix's 'The Crown'. Josh O'Connor is excited to return to indie movies after 'The Crown'. The 31-year-old actor portrayed Britain's Prince Charles for two seasons of the lavish Netflix series...
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

The Cast of New Gossip Girl Talks Old Gossip Girl

The thing about a reboot is that it’s rarely judged outside of the context of its predecessor, especially when the original version ended its run less than a decade ago. We’re talking, of course, about Gossip Girl, the Upper East Side-documenting, star-making, headband-revolutionizing, drama-filled phenomenon that first aired in 2007. The original show turned its actors into household names and its style into a category of its own. Gossip Girl dripped in wealth and rye comebacks, and no storyline was too adult nor too absurd for these Upper East Side teens. Case in point: a risen-from-the-dead billionaire.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘Gossip Girl’ revival doesn’t have a lot to say

They really needed to reboot “Gossip Girl”… is something I wouldn’t have said a few months ago, when I heard that HBO Max was bringing the 2007-12 series back. It’s also something I won’t say now, after having seen the first few episodes of the show, which premieres on Thursday. The Upper East Side has a new royal family and three of them are stuck in a new Love Triangle, but it all seems very much the same as it did by the end of the first series: Tired and repetitive.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Reason Original Gossip Girl Characters Won’t Cameo in the Reboot

Whenever a reboot or a new creation comes along one thing that fans are always going to wonder is whether or not there will be a spot for any of the original cast members from the first version of a show or movie. When it comes to the Gossip Girl reboot, the answer is a pretty definitive no at the moment since according to Joshua Safran, the individual that’s responsible for bringing the reboot forward, it’s more important to focus on the individuals that are currently on the cast rather than those that made the original show what it was. It’s also worth noting that it would appear that there will be more regular characters this time around than there were in the original show. So to be honest, including cameos of the original actors might only serve as a distraction at this point. Allowing the audience the chance to get to know the new cast is important in order to allow the reboot to keep moving forward, as giving the audience any reason to expect that there might be a chance that an original character might return could derail the main point of the show.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Olivia Jade Wasn’t Exactly Feeling Her Gossip Girl Cameo

Whether she likes it or not, Olivia Jade Giannulli’s involvement in the high profile celebrity college admissions scandal has made her a fixture of modern pop culture, so much so that the writer’s room of Gossip Girl snuck in a shady reference to Operation Varsity Blues in the premiere episode of the reboot. But Olivia Jade isn’t taking the shade sitting down.
TV Seriesbuzzfeednews.com

The New “Gossip Girl” Just Isn’t Very Good

When it premiered in 2007, the original Gossip Girl felt juicy and daring — almost dangerous. (Granted, I was a teenager myself at the time.) Sex! Drugs! Lavish, reckless spending! The CW’s inside look at the private lives of Manhattan’s underage elite scandalized kids and parents alike. Now it’s over...
TV SeriesTVLine

Gossip Girl EP Explains Why the Reboot Isn't Keeping 'Her' Identity a Secret

Spotted in this article: spoilers from the series premiere of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, as well as from the original CW series’ finale. Proceed with caution. Part of the fun of The CW’s Gossip Girl (2007–2012) was theorizing about the face behind the titular tattler, regardless of how you feel about that polarizing reveal in the series finale. But HBO Max’s reboot, which dropped its first episode on Thursday, isn’t interested in playing that game again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy