Collin County, TX

Collin County Sheriff Releases Jailhouse Video Related to In-Custody Death of Marvin Scott III

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
The Collin County Sheriff's Department released 40 minutes of jailhouse security video related to the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III on Friday afternoon. Scott, who is Black, was arrested at the Allen Premium Outlets in March for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor. Scott had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and while at the Collin County Jail, according to Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, he began to "exhibit some strange behavior" which prompted detention officers to secure him onto a restraint bed.

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
