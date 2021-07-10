Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Weisselberg indictment begs the question: What’s the cost of loyalty to Trump?

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Allen Weisselberg risk a prison sentence, or will he turn on Donald Trump? Journalist David Cay Johnston says people who choose to enter Trump’s inner circle are willing to give up their own independence. “Allen Weisselberg is a wholly-owned psychological subsidiary of Donald Trump’s criminal mind, and if you work for Donald in any high level position you have to commit criminal offenses.”

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 19

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Forbes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Routes Another $48,000 To Donald Trump Via Gubernatorial Campaign

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas, and Donald Trump keeps benefitting. In mid-April, Sanders hosted a campaign event at Mar-a-Lago. State filings released Thursday for the second quarter of 2021 show that her campaign paid the Palm Beach, Florida club, which Trump owns outright, $48,000 on April 9 for catering and an event venue. The expenditure made up 70 percent of what the Sanders campaign spent on events for the entire quarter.
POTUSNewsweek

Stephen Colbert Calls Donald Trump's Final Days in Office 'The Turd Reich'

Stephen Colbert has labeled Donald Trump's final days in office "the Turd Reich" on his Wednesday night show. In his Late Show monologue, the host told viewers that a flurry of books were being published about the 2020 election and the end of the Trump administration. "We're learning a lot...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump's GOP enablers know just what's coming

In a week of alarming behind-the-scenes accounts of Trump's presidency from a slew of new books, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy headed to Trump's New Jersey Golf Club to plan the GOP's future with the ex-president, writes Julian Zelizer. Instead, Republicans -- and all Americans -- should see these new books as an urgent reminder of recent tumultuous history, and a new warning of the risks that are all too foreseeable, should they help Trump return to power.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A blockbuster document purportedly from the Kremlin raises lots of questions — about itself

Since the Russian effort to interfere in the 2016 election first emerged that year, there’s been a lot of blurriness about the two main activities it involved. There was the social media push, centered on elevating and exacerbating existing tensions in American society, particularly on race. Then there was the hacking of the email account of a senior staffer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the computer networks of the Democratic Party. The latter, that hacking, was quickly linked to the Russian government; the former — what many people think of as the critical interference effort, incorrectly — more belatedly was tied to a Kremlin-linked business executive.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Gaetz reaches for Trump lifeline

The campaign committee for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has enlisted a crew of prominent Trumpworld figures as he seeks re-election amid scandal and possible legal jeopardy, records reviewed by Axios show. Why it matters: For a Republican in a party still dominated by the former president, little conduct could surpass...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

6 Bombshells From New Trump Book: From Coup Threat To Calling Angela Merkel A 'Kraut'

New details about former President Donald Trump's explosive reaction to his electoral loss in 2020 and its aftermath — including advisors telling him to declare victory anyway and military leaders fearing a coup — have begun to leak from a forthcoming book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker — here are the six most shocking revelations.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

'If I was going to do a coup' becomes viral Trump punchline

Former President Trump ’s line in a press statement about how if he was going to do a coup it would not be with Gen. Mark Milley has quickly become a viral punchline. Trump made the remark in a written statement while describing as "ridiculous" suggestions that he might have taken part in a coup after he lost the presidential election — a defeat he has refused to concede.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Kompromat Claimed: Kremlin Documents Reportedly Show Putin Conspiring For Billionaire

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally greenlit an operation by his country’s spy agency to support Donald Trump’s bid for the U.S. presidency in 2016, the Guardian reported, citing leaked Kremlin documents that highlight the depth of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections, and claim the Kremlin had compromising material about Trump.

Comments / 19

Community Policy