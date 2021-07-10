Weisselberg indictment begs the question: What’s the cost of loyalty to Trump?
Will Allen Weisselberg risk a prison sentence, or will he turn on Donald Trump? Journalist David Cay Johnston says people who choose to enter Trump’s inner circle are willing to give up their own independence. “Allen Weisselberg is a wholly-owned psychological subsidiary of Donald Trump’s criminal mind, and if you work for Donald in any high level position you have to commit criminal offenses.”www.msnbc.com
