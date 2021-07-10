Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Feds release new videos of Capitol riot mob attacking police

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs officials in Washington face growing pressure to deal with the attacks on ballot box access, the Feds are releasing new shocking video of Capitol riot mobs attacking police. We discuss it with Eugene Daniels of POLITICO.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Feds#Police#Mobs#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSNew York Post

FBI seized ‘fully constructed US Capitol Lego set’ from alleged riot leader

The FBI is building its case against an alleged leader of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot one Lego brick at a time. Investigators seized a “fully constructed US Capitol Lego set” from Robert Morss, 27, along with a notebook containing instructions on how to create a “hometown militia,” court records published by the Smoking Gun revealed.
POTUSCNBC

Trump rioter Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded White House during Capitol siege, video shows

One of the most notorious defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters thought that he and other rioters had invaded the White House that day and not the U.S. Capitol, newly released video reveals. "This is me, touching the f------ White House, this is why we're here," bragged Douglas Austin Jensen as he was on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cellphone that day, during which he also chased a police officer while leading a pack of rioters. Jensen's lack of awareness about where he actually was played a role in the decision Tuesday by Washington federal court Judge Timothy Kelly to release Jensen after six months in jail into home confinement in Iowa.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Feds arrest 5 family members from Texas in new US Capitol riot case

Washington (CNN) — Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday for entering the US Capitol together during the January 6 insurrection. Federal investigators pointed to extensive social media posts from many members of the family in order to make the arrests on Tuesday, in one of the largest single-day sweeps of defendants in one Capitol riot case to date.
ProtestsNewsweek

'You're Going to Die Tonight': Video Shows Capitol Riot Mob Attempting to Breach Security

Newly released footage from the front lines of the Capitol riot give viewers a glimpse into the physical and verbal onslaught officers faced on Jan. 6. Evidence from the Capitol riot continues to trickle out as court orders require the release of officers' body camera footage. In one video, officers are seen holding riot shields as the crowd attempts to penetrate the line by kicking the shields and throwing things at law enforcement, while making threatening comments toward the police officers.
Posted by
CNN

Justice Department releases videos of 1/6 cop-dragging attack near pro-Trump rioter who died

The Justice Department released new police body camera footage Friday showing one of the most disturbing assaults during the Capitol insurrection -- where three officers waded into the crowd to save a pro-Trump rioter who was trampled, only to be stripped of their protective gear, dragged down a set of stairs and attacked with crutches, flagpoles, batons and bare hands.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Feds arrest Army vet after Army members tell FBI he raided the Capitol

A New Jersey native was charged this week for his role in the storming at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including for allegedly assaulting an officer, after three people he reportedly served with in the Army tipped off the FBI that the Pennsville native was pictured inside the government building.
ProtestsWashington Post

FBI launches flurry of arrests over attacks on journalists during Capitol riot

Nearly six months after the U.S. Capitol riot, the Justice Department has begun arresting a new category of alleged criminals — those who attacked reporters or damaged their equipment as journalists documented the violence perpetrated by supporters of President Donald Trump. The first such charge came last week, when 43-year-old...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Feds bust Brooklyn man who allegedly sprayed police with Mace at Capitol riot

A Brooklyn man who was captured on video spraying police officers with Mace at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was busted last week — thanks to tipsters on Reddit. Sleuths on the social media site helped cops identify Edward Rodriguez, who allegedly sprayed officers as they were securing a barricade on a terrace of the Capitol, according to charging documents against him unsealed Friday.
ProtestsWFMJ.com

Mercer woman seeks evidence that police invited rioters into Capitol

The lawyer representing the Mercer County woman charged in the Capitol riot are looking for evidence that Capitol employees freely allowed protestors into the building during the January 6 disturbance. As part of the discovery request seeking information on the prosecution’s case against Rachel Powell, the defense attorney has asked...
ProtestsKait 8

Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot

(Gray News) - A judge Tuesday released footage from the U.S. Capitol riot used in a case against two leaders of the far-right group Proud Boys. Video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud Boys...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Oath Keeper charged with conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - An Oath Keeper on Tuesday became the latest member of the right-wing group charged with conspiracy for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as more than 535 people have now been arrested for joining in that deadly violence. The FBI said...
PoliticsPosted by
Law & Crime

Wife Charged in Capitol Siege Changed Facebook Profile to ‘Appear as Part of the Democratic Party’; Husband ‘Threw a Chair’ at Cops: Feds

A Florida couple was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with their alleged actions during the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol Complex. Jamie Buteau, 48, and Jennifer Buteau, 44, a married couple from Ocala, face multiple charges, including disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. Jamie is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy