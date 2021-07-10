Cancel
POTUS

Harris Co. Judge: GOP is ‘trying to create fear’ to suppress voting

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Lina Hidalgo says GOP are manufacturing a myth about widespread voter fraud and passing laws that threaten democracy in support of Trump’s big lie: “The situation is dire. We need support from the federal level.” Texas State Rep. Armando Martinez adds the Texas GOP suppression session to push voter restrictions is “unconscionable” and the governor is ignoring “the fundamental needs of Texas” to go after a “political ploy.”

Donald Trump
Lina Hidalgo
#Texas State#Election Fraud#Harris Co#Gop
Republican Party
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump lawyers face tough questions over ridiculous election suit

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's 2020 defeat, his allied lawyers filed all kinds of strange lawsuits, including one in Michigan that peddled a variety of absurdities. A judge concluded in December that the case was based on nothing but "speculation and conjecture," at which point the far-right litigants voluntarily agreed to withdraw the suit.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

'We're buying some time': Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans' push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections -- including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Senate passes voting bill that caused Democrats to flee state

The Texas state Senate approved a sweeping election reform bill Tuesday night, one day after dozens of House Democrats fled the state to prevent the chamber from taking up the legislation. The state Senate approved the bill on an 18-4 party-line vote. Nine Senate Democrats had joined 51 of their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden gives his most forceful condemnation of Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access

During a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, President Biden gave his most forceful condemnation of efforts to restrict voter access in Republican controlled states. CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on the president's speech and criticism he is receiving from members of his own party.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Democrats urge Washington to act on voting rights ahead of Biden speech

Texas State Representative Ann Johnson (D-TX), one of more than 50 lawmakers in Washington in protest against Republican state efforts to rollback voting access, and Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who will be with President Biden in Philadelphia supporting voting rights, join Andrea Mitchell in a panel discussion about voting rights across states. Rep. Johnson says she is here in Washington to work with Congress to stop Texas Republicans from “keeping people from having their true voice heard.” July 13, 2021.

