New York Yankees Recap: Yankees make a statement shutting out the Astros in game one

Last night, the New York Yankees met up with the Los Angeles Angels for the third game of the series with the amazing Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the Angels facing the Yankee’s Domingo German. It was the third game in sweltering conditions at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx; it was a rubber game of sorts as the Angels won the first game and the Yankees the second with two games to go in the four-game set. The game-time temperature was 95 degrees, with the chance of thundershowers. The game started at 7:07 pm and ended July 1st at 1:07 pm. In stunning loss, the Angels won the game 11-8.