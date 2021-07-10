Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees make a statement shutting out the Astros in game one

By William Parlee
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight the New York Yankees met up with the hated Houston Astros at a packed Minutemaid Park in Houston for the first game of a three-game set. Nestor Cortes Jr. was on the mound for the Yankees and Jake Odorizzi for the Astros. If there are two teams in baseball that don’t like each other, it’s the Yankees and Astros. It was proven that the Houston Astros cheated in the 2017 season and postseason. That cheating may have cost the Yankees a trip to the World Series and Aaron Judge an MVP award that instead went to the Astros Jose Altuve.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Yankees Recap#The New York Yankees#The Houston Astros#Mvp#The Astros Jose Altuve#Houston Astros 0#New York Yankees 2 Astros#Yankees 4 Astros#Green#New York Yankees 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Takeaways from Yankees stunning loss to the Angels

The New York Yankees game last night, against the Angels, was filled with three things, tremendous highs, unbelievable lows, and rain delays. First, the rain delays, one for 42 minutes and another for 91 minutes. Before the rain delay, the Yankee fans were jubilant after scoring 7 runs in the first inning against the phenom Shohei Ohtani. However, after the rain delays, the Yankees were left in shambles as they blew a 4 run lead in the ninth. As a result, the Yankees lost the game 11-8. The game ended at 1:12 am today.
MLBHerald Democrat

New York Yankees at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The New York Yankees (44-42) and Houston Astros (54-34) play the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Yankeesvs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Nestor Cortes is the...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Mets say who’s your mama to the Yankees in first game

Today, after a postponement last night, the New York Yankees faced their cross-town rival New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for the first game of three-game 4th of July weekend in series. Both teams had been struggling recently, going 4-6 in their last tens games. The Yankees are 9.5 games behind the East-leading Boston Red Sox that won their game last night against the Athletics. The Mets were in first place in the NL East. Best friends Gio Urshela and Francisco Lindor played in their first game together this season. The Yankees lost the game 8-3.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees pitching completely implodes in Yankee’s second loss to the Mets

The New York Yankees met up with the New York Mets for a day-night doubleheader caused by a Friday night rainout. The Mets bowled over the Yankees 8-3 in the opening game yesterday. The day game today pit the Yankee ace Gerrit Cole against the Met’s Marcus Stroman. Both games were to go seven innings. The night game was slated to start reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. in his first major league start for the Yankees. The Yankees lost the game 10-5.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Ohtani fails, Chapman fails, Yankees have total meltdown in loss to the Angels

Last night, the New York Yankees met up with the Los Angeles Angels for the third game of the series with the amazing Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the Angels facing the Yankee’s Domingo German. It was the third game in sweltering conditions at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx; it was a rubber game of sorts as the Angels won the first game and the Yankees the second with two games to go in the four-game set. The game-time temperature was 95 degrees, with the chance of thundershowers. The game started at 7:07 pm and ended July 1st at 1:07 pm. In stunning loss, the Angels won the game 11-8.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees need to face reality of their situation

The New York Yankees had come into the 2021 season with high expectations, the same as they have had in every other year. However, this was a team with obvious holes entering the season – there were questions about the rotation and bullpen, and the lineup suffered from a perceived lack of depth.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs New York Yankees Game 1 7/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs New York Yankees Game 1 7/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play Game 1 of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium, NY, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 2:05 PM (EDT). The New York Mets will seek to improve on Saturday’s 8-3 victory over the New York Yankees. Dominic Smith went 3 for 5 with a double and 3 RBIs, and Kevin Pillar drove in two runs. The Mets’ offense was led by James McCann and Francisco Lindor, who each had a single RBI, while Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, and Jose Peraza each had multi-hit games in the victory. The Mets lead the NL East at 42-36.
MLBNewsday

Nestor Cortes Jr. leads the way as Yankees shut out Astros

HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes Jr. didn’t receive the win Friday night. That’s because he fell one out short of the five innings required of a starter. But good luck convincing anyone wearing the road grays at Minute Maid Park that the soft-throwing lefthander wasn’t the most responsible for the Yankees’ 4-0 victory over the Astros in front of 40,857.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Cortes, 3 relievers shut down Astros in Yankees’ 4-0 win

Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each drove in two runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday night. Making a spot start, Cortes permitted two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out two and...
MLBchatsports.com

— New York Yankees (@Yankees)

DENVER, Colo. —”All Rise” in the Mile High City! Aaron Judge will accomplish a feat not achieved by a position player on the 1998 New York Yankees. On July 13, he will start at the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The last time the All-Star Game was there, David Wells was the starting pitcher for the American League but Scott Brosius, Bernie Williams, Paul O’Neill, and Derek Jeter all came off the bench. So, there, now go impress your friends with trivia at your next cocktail party.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Get your New York Yankees All-Star Game gear today

The MLB All-Star Game is here and now is the perfect time to gear up with some New York Yankees 2021 ASG apparel from Fanatics. Check it out. The MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday night, and the New York Yankees will be represented by Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Nestor Cortes vs. Jake Odorizzi

In opening up a three-game set against the Astros in Houston, the Yankees will do their best to avoid creating an on-field representation of the 2019 American League Championship trophy replicas being handed out to fans in Minute Maid Park today. In addition to the giveaway today, the Astros will deliver fans replica 2019 ALCS rings (?) tomorrow, and José Altuve jerseys on Sunday.
MLBNewsday

Gerrit Cole pitches nine brilliant innings as Yankees shut out Astros

HOUSTON – On Saturday night, Gerrit Cole turned in his best performance – by far – since news broke in early June that Major League Baseball intended to crack down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers. Cole’s stellar effort over nine innings in which he allowed three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy