Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Maeda stays hot, Kepler's triple fuels another rally

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Wy7x_0asiChtQ00

Kenta Maeda built off his last start and the Minnesota Twins scored four runs in the sixth inning as they won the second game of their series with the Detroit Tigers by a score of 4-2 on Friday night.

After having a relevation in his previous start, Maeda had another strong outing against the Tigers. The right-hander held the Tigers to two hits and struck out seven but was pulled from the game in the fifth inning.

Despite the short outing, Maeda put the Twins in an excellent position to capitalize in the sixth inning.

After Luis Arráez hit a leadoff single and Josh Donaldson walked both runners advanced on a balk by Ian Krol. Trevor Larnach delivered a couple of pitches later with an RBI single to put the Twins on the board.

Nelson Cruz extended the lead with a sacrifice fly before Alex Kirilloff walked to put two men on for Max Kepler. Robbie Grossman's sliding attempt to catch a flare off Kepler's bat came up short and the ball rolled to the wall to give Kepler a two-run triple.

Grossman made up for his gaffe with a two-run homer in the eighth inning but Hansel Robles got the final five outs to give the Twins the victory.

The Twins (37-50) will send Bailey Ober to the mound on Saturday afternoon in the third game of the series with the Tigers. First pitch is scheduled at 1:10 p.m.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Ian Krol
Person
Trevor Larnach
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Kepler 2-run triple, Maeda sharp, Twins top Tigers 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins waited out another young Detroit starter, beating the Tigers 4-2 Friday night. Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Max Kepler's bat awakens with 2 homers against White Sox

Max Kepler slugged a pair of home runs and Bailey Ober threw five shutout innings as the last-place Minnesota Twins prevailed over the first-place Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Tuesday night. Kepler came into Monday's game hitting .167 since his return from a hamstring injury on June 18 but had...
The Ledger

Flying Tigers rally late again for another win

LAKELAND — The Lakeland Flying Tigers used a four-run eighth inning, defeating the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-4 Thursday on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Tied 4-4 entering the eighth, Trei Cruz led off with a single, and Eliezer Alfonzo hit a ground-rule double, scoring Cruz to give Lakeland a 5-4 lead.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

There's a catch in the Twins' Max Kepler-Miguel Sano platoon idea

KANSAS CITY, MO. – It makes plenty of sense, this platoon system that Rocco Baldelli began using 10 days ago. Max Kepler and Miguel Sano are each suffering through excruciating seasons, both are hitting below .200, and Kepler is lefthanded while Sano bats from the right side. So limiting Kepler...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot in blowout loss

Cruz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Wednesday in the Twins' 13-3 loss to the White Sox. After a slow start to June, Cruz caught fire at the plate over the final three weeks of the month. Dating back to June 10, Cruz is slashing .387/.451/.839 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and 10 runs across 17 games. Cruz, who turns 41 years old Thursday, is well on his way to delivering an OPS over .900 for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kenta Maeda's second straight strong start helps Twins beat Tigers 4-2

Kenta Maeda might never wear short socks again. The righthander took the mound for the Twins looking to sustain momentum after his previous start Sunday at Kansas City, the first appearance of the high socks. It was his strongest outing of the season, as he struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five Twins who could be dealt before July 30 deadline

The Twins had high hopes for the 2021 season. Those hopes have been dashed, consistently and painfully, over the past few months. We’re now a week into July and the club is still double-digit games under .500 — they’re 35-50 after a loss Wednesday, in last place in the AL Central behind the Tigers and Royals — and it’s time for a change.
MLBMichigan Daily

Hajjar selected by Twins in MLB draft

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Steven Hajjar was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 61st overall pick of the 2021 MLB draft on Monday. Hajjar redshirted his freshman year to rehab a torn ACL sustained while playing pickup basketball. He impressed as the No. 2 starter in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and entered the 2021 campaign as one of the most hyped left-handed pitchers in college baseball. Before his redshirt sophomore season began, he was named a Preseason All-American by Baseball America, was included on the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List and was projected as a late first-round pick in the amateur draft. Hajjar was also named the ace of the Michigan baseball team’s pitching staff.
MLBKARE

Nelson Cruz made MLB history for the Twins this week, could he soon be on the move?

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz is 41 years old but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing up. Cruz was just voted into his seventh-career All-Star Game and his first since 2018. The Twins are 11 games under .500 and they could be sellers at the trade deadline barring a surge to begin the second half. Cruz has been a significant bright spot for Minnesota this year.
MLBPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Yeah, The Tigers are Better. But…

As of this writing (the morning of July 13th), the Detroit Tigers are 40-51 and clinging to third place in the American League's Central Division (just ahead of the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals). The Tigers are clearly better than they were two years ago (when they were...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Nelson Cruz believes Twins can 'do something magical,' but he could get traded first

DETROIT — Nelson Cruz isn't naive and he isn't in denial. But he's a competitor, one who perhaps gets caught up in the euphoria of the moment. Which is why, when asked amid this week's All-Star festivities for his to-do list for the second half of the 2021 season, he set a goal that likely exceeds even the reach of one of his 450-foot home runs.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could land Mets Kris Bryant in Cubs fire sale

The Mets may be involved with the many trade targets on the Cubs at the July 30 deadline, including All-Star Kris Bryant. The secret is out, and barring an unforeseen and lengthy winning streak, the Chicago Cubs will be among the sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Among Chicago’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy