Maeda stays hot, Kepler's triple fuels another rally

Kenta Maeda built off his last start and the Minnesota Twins scored four runs in the sixth inning as they won the second game of their series with the Detroit Tigers by a score of 4-2 on Friday night.

After having a relevation in his previous start, Maeda had another strong outing against the Tigers. The right-hander held the Tigers to two hits and struck out seven but was pulled from the game in the fifth inning.

Despite the short outing, Maeda put the Twins in an excellent position to capitalize in the sixth inning.

After Luis Arráez hit a leadoff single and Josh Donaldson walked both runners advanced on a balk by Ian Krol. Trevor Larnach delivered a couple of pitches later with an RBI single to put the Twins on the board.

Nelson Cruz extended the lead with a sacrifice fly before Alex Kirilloff walked to put two men on for Max Kepler. Robbie Grossman's sliding attempt to catch a flare off Kepler's bat came up short and the ball rolled to the wall to give Kepler a two-run triple.

Grossman made up for his gaffe with a two-run homer in the eighth inning but Hansel Robles got the final five outs to give the Twins the victory.

The Twins (37-50) will send Bailey Ober to the mound on Saturday afternoon in the third game of the series with the Tigers. First pitch is scheduled at 1:10 p.m.