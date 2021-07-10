Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 939 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chivington, or 24 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Near zero visibility in blowing dust will be possible as well. * Locations impacted include Granada, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Towner, Bristol, Chivington and Brandon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH