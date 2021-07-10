Flash Flood Watch issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Lincoln, Moniteau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Gasconade; Lincoln; Moniteau; Montgomery; Osage; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in St Louis has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of central and east central Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. In east central Missouri, Gasconade MO, Lincoln MO, Montgomery MO and Warren MO. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected over similar locations across the watch area. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.