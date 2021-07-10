Cancel
Audrain County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Lincoln, Moniteau by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Gasconade; Lincoln; Moniteau; Montgomery; Osage; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in St Louis has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of central and east central Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. In east central Missouri, Gasconade MO, Lincoln MO, Montgomery MO and Warren MO. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected over similar locations across the watch area. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

alerts.weather.gov

Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

