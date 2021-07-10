Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duchesne County, UT

Heat Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Duchesne County, UT
Local
Utah Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Uinta Basin#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy