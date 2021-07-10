Excessive Heat Warning issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 400 AM MST. * At 101 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Highway 93 from Dolan Springs down to Kingman and Golden Valley including the Hualapai Mountains and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Observations and satellite. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Chloride, New Kingman-Butler, Windy Point Campground, Packsaddle Campground, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Dw Ranch Road, Hualapai Mountain Park, Blake Ranch Road, Wild Cow Campground, Hualapai Peak, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Rainfall rates over 1 inch per hour have been observed and will be possible over the next 3 hours. These rainfall rates could impact both the Element Fire and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE