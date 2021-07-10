Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTIES At 940 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Hay Springs, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Box Butte and southeastern Dawes Counties. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
