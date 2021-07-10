Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Wallace; Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wichita County in west central Kansas Southeastern Wallace County in west central Kansas Southwestern Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 1015 PM MDT/1115 PM CDT/. * At 939 PM MDT/1039 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of Leoti, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Leoti. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH