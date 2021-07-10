Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CALUMET, SOUTHWESTERN MANITOWOC AND EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and excessive rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, St Anna, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Spring Valley, Brothertown, Stockbridge, Wells, Potter, Clover and Hayton. In addition, law enforcement reported street flooding in Oshkosh. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED