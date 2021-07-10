Cancel
Carbon County, UT

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Western Canyonlands by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Castle Country; San Rafael Swell; Western Canyonlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 105 each afternoon. Near Green River...high temperatures of 106 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Western Canyonlands, San Rafael Swell and Castle Country. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

