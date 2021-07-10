Flash Flood Watch issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Monroe; Pike; Ralls; Shelby FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of west central Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL. Portions of northeast Missouri, including the following areas, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Monroe MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO and Shelby MO. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected over similar locations across the watch area. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.