Florida State

Marc Anthony sells his waterfront Florida mansion for a reported $22.4 million

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Marc Anthony, ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez in a 10-year marriage, found his niche in Latin music and skyrocketed to success, the best-selling salsa-recording artist in history. With great wealth having sold over 12 million albums, he has bought and sold a number of glamorous homes. In the summer of 2018, Marc purchased an unfinished waterfront mansion in Coral Gables, Florida, the home of Bacardi heiress, Hilda Maria Barcardi, for $19 million - the highest price ever paid in the exclusive Cocoplum subdivision. Completed and only two years later, Marc put it back on the market at $27 million. About six months later it sold for $22 million.

