‘Law & Order’ Drops Perfect Pic to Describe Waiting to ‘Clock in on the Weekend’

If you could pull up a chair with detectives from Law & Order: Organized Crime, do you have any idea where would you sit?. For the fans out there who don’t know, Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered on NBC back on April 1, 2021. It is a spin-off of its long-running sister series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. It was also created by Dick Wolf, who is the executive producer along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. It’s the seventh TV series in the entire Law & Order franchise.