An Oklahoma couple said the grace of God and the kindness of strangers saved them from a fiery crash on the Turner Turnpike Monday. The driver of the SUV that crashed told News On 6 he has helped others whose cars have broken down along the turnpike. Steve Hanna said he never imagined he and his wife, Gretchen Hanna, would also need help one day, but they are grateful people stepped in just in time.