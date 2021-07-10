Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Max Kepler, Kenta Maeda help Twins top Tigers

By Field Level Media
INFORUM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Kepler hit a two-run triple to highlight a four-run sixth inning and Kenta Maeda extended his scoreless inning streak to 11 as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minn. Maeda held the Tigers to just two singles and two walks over five...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Ian Krol
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBzonecoverage.com

What Does the Future Hold For Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco?

Halfway through this season, it feels like nothing has gone right for the Minnesota Twins. Injuries, poor pitching, and regression from core players have put the team in last place in the AL Central. Early in the season, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler were among the disappointing core players. In...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Maeda scheduled to start for Twins at Royals

Minnesota Twins (33-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-47, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-3, 5.56 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-8, 6.67 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +120, Twins -137; over/under is 9...
MLBarcamax.com

Maeda has best outing in weeks as Twins throttle Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO. – This Kenta Maeda looked familiar, but the Minnesota Twins hadn't seen him in awhile. The Kenta Maeda who allowed only one run during six weeks of spring training, the righthander who finished runner-up in Cy Young voting last season — that Kenta Maeda mowed down the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, salvaging the finale of a terrible road trip with a 6-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium.
MLBMiami Herald

Maeda, Polanco lead Twins past Royals 6-2 to stop skid

Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday to halt a five-game losing streak. Maeda (4-3) gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Kenta Maeda dominates as Twins snap 5-game losing streak

Kenta Maeda turned in his best outing of the season on Sunday as the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Maeda recently returned from a groin injury but was healthy and effective on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander struck out a season-high 10 batters and forced 18 swinging strikes in six shutout innings.
MLBsemoball.com

Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits...
MLBPioneer Press

Free from “bad juju,” Twins’ Max Kepler starts to heat up

Max Kepler thinks he has found a way to rid himself of the bad juju that he’s been bringing with him to the plate. “I bought this chain a week and a half ago and I haven’t been wearing it the last two days and I believe there’s bad juju in it, so I need to get rid of whatever cursed that chain,” Kepler said on Monday night after blasting two home runs.
MLBdrgnews.com

Maeda Sharp In Twins’ Win; Cruz Named All-Star

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday to halt a five-game losing streak. “I think all my pitches were working today,” Maeda said through a translator. “I...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Max Kepler gets rid of 'curse' and Twins reap the rewards

Wade Boggs would eat chicken before every game. Babe Ruth didn't want anyone else using his bats, believing there were only so many hits in each. Superstitions and baseball go hand in hand, and Twins outfielder Max Kepler displayed his Sunday and Monday. About a week and a half ago,...
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Skubal, Tigers to face Happ, Twins

Detroit Tigers (40-47, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-50, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBINFORUM

Twins' Kenta Maeda shuts down Royals in 6-2 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kenta Maeda struck out a season-high 10 batters and allowed just a pair of singles over six shutout innings as the visiting Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon. Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and...
NFLTwinkie Town

Game 87: Tigers at Twins

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -210 MIN / DET +190. Weather: Partly cloudy and near-perfect, 77° at first pitch. Tonight’s Tigers starter, righty rookie Matt Manning, has all of four games in his MLB career, so there’s no point in listing any stats here. Manning is no relation to either NFL/TV ad superstar Peyton or longtime NBA pro Danny, although his dad Rich also played in the league (briefly). The dad is five inches taller than his 6’6” son; it must be weird to reach 6’6” and still never outgrow your dad. After doing quite well in 2019 at the AA level, Manning’s struggled to last long in games at both AAA and the bigs this season; folks, when you ask for your team to go Total Rebuild, this is what you’ll experience. Kenta Maeda, OTOH, had his strongest outing of 2021 on Sunday; as our Blog Pope put it, “Kansas City fixed Maeda!”
MLBMLB

'Why not?': High socks help Maeda deal

Kenta Maeda didn’t think that he’d been pitching very well through his first 12 starts of the season for the Twins. The 33-year-old right-hander came into Sunday sporting a 5.56 ERA, he’d given up 11 home runs in 56 2/3 innings and he hadn’t pitched through the sixth inning since April 7. With his struggles only heightening the overall struggles the Twins have had in 2021, Maeda knew he needed to change something.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Kenta Maeda: Twirls six scoreless frames

Maeda (4-3) allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over Kansas City. After Maeda allowed a pair of two-out singles in the second inning, he locked in and retired 13 straight Royals to finish off his terrific outing. It was his first double-digit strikeout game of the season and his six innings of work tied his season best. It was a promising bounce-back performance after he was shelled for seven runs in his last start. Maeda now owns a 5.03 ERA and 64:21 K:BB this season. He's projected to face the Tigers at home next.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Rox Top Bucks; Twins Walk-off Tigers

The St. Cloud Rox downed the Waterloo Bucks 8-2 Sunday afternoon to improve to 5-1 in the 2nd half of the season. Cody Kelly went 3-5 with a run scored and 2 RBIs, and Jordan Barth went 2-5 with 1 RBI for the Rox. Collin Romel threw 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with 1 hit allowed to get the win for the Rox. St. Cloud will host La Crosse tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.
MLBnumberfire.com

Max Kepler batting seventh for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kepler will start in right field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Miguel Sano moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kepler for 10.3 FanDuel points...

Comments / 0

Community Policy