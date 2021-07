Earlier this week “Yellowstone” fans got the news they have been waiting on for nearly a year as the show will return this fall. Along with the announcement “Yellowstone” also revealed new cast members that will be joining the show this season. Among the new actors that will be partaking in season four is 15-year-old Finn Little. The young star has worked with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan before in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” earlier this year. Despite his young age, Little has a nice resume as his Hollywood star is most definitely on the rise. He’s also appeared in the television mini-series “Reckoning” and in the TV series “Tideland” recently. He has wasted no time in endearing himself to “Yellowstone fans, taking to social media on Friday to share some pics of the “Yellowstone” Ranch.