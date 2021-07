There is little to no confusion regarding who is the top dog on “Yellowstone” as Kevin Costner gives John Dutton a strong “alpha male” presence. Costner, one of the top leading men in all of show business, was born to play the grizzled and aging cowboy. As the owner of “Yellowstone” Ranch, John Dutton is the series’ primary protagonist. Much of the show’s plot and storylines revolve around Dutton’s decisions regarding his cattle ranch and his family. Though he may be getting close to retirement, John Dutton has every intention of keeping his beloved ranch in the Dutton family. The time will soon come when he must pick an heir to take the reins of the huge cattle ranch. Balancing the needs of his family and fighting off threats to his land keep John Dutton front and center of the “Yellowstone” universe.