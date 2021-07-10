16630 Amelia Ave, Amelia, VA 23002

~*•*~ CALL NOW! ~*•*~ Sizable Rancher with Lots of Charm in Great Location! Property Features: Mostly Hardwood Floors and Double Crown Moulding • Spacious Family Room with Brick Fireplace • Bay Window with Window Seat • Custom Built-Ins; Dining Room with Picture Frame Moulding: Cute Country Eat-In Kitchen; Primary Bedroom with Office Nook Area • Private Full Bath • Tile Floors; Large Floored WALK-UP ATTIC with Plenty of Storage and Partially FINISHABLE • Full Unfinished BASEMENT w/Full Bath • Workshop/Fitness/Hobby Area • Utility Sink • Basement may once have had a Kitchenette; Brick-Steps Covered Front Porch • Rear Entertainment Deck for Backyard Grill'n and Chill'n • All Appliances & Riding Mower Convey • Detached Garage with Electricity • Aggregate Drive • Privacy Fencing • AHS Home Warranty • NO RESTRICTIONS • ZONED R-1 for a Home and/or other Opportunities • Just outside the Beautiful Court House Square in the Village Area; the Hub for Community Activities, Post Office, Schools, HIGH-SPEED INTERNET, and etc. • Centrally located for easy access to Chesterfield, Blackstone, Farmville and even Richmond, while enjoying LOW REAL ESTATE TAXES and the many benefits of Amelia County!