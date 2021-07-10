Man dies after chase, vehicle fire in south Wichita

An unidentified man died Friday evening when his car caught fire after a chase with Wichita police officers. A chain of events began Friday morning when officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Tracy. Residents said a man pointed a gun at them. Officers spotted the man’s car a short time later but he was too far away to begin a chase. Around 3 p.m. there was a report of a disturbance at a gas station at Maple and Seneca. The owner and his wife said a man pointed a gun at them and threatened them.