Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tayla Lynn

allaccess.com
 11 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, has announced the official release today (7/9) of her first solo project and tribute to her grandmother, "Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn," via Heart of Texas Records. The project had a soft release last month on her website. Tayla was formerly a member of Country trio Stealing Angels with Jennifer Wayne (now with Runaway June) and Caroline Hobby. Her new project features the younger Lynn singing 13 of her favorite Loretta Lynn songs, including hits "You Ain't Woman Enough" and a duet with her aunt, Patsy Lynn Russell (formerly of '90s Reprise Records duo The Lynns), on "Coal Miner's Daughter." Tayla is currently touring with Tre Twitty (grandson of Conway Twity), and the two are working on a joint album and have a podcast in the works.

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Records#Country#Reprise Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Tayla Lynn Debuts First Solo Project: Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of the Queen of Country, Loretta Lynn, is officially releasing her first solo project Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn after a soft release last month via her website www.taylalynn.com. A tribute to her illustrious grandmother, Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn features Tayla Lynn singing...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

What Is Hank Williams Jr.’s Relationship to June Carter Cash?

Due to Hank Williams' massive success in country music, his son, Hank Williams Jr., was surrounded by influential country artists starting from a very young age. But he had a particularly special relationship with June Carter Cash. "June Carter Cash was my godmother, and me and Johnny [Cash] hunted Civil...
CelebritiesBillboard

As Ashley Monroe Starts Chemo, Country Music Rallies

The country music community is rallying behind Ashley Monroe, who is battling a rare blood cancer. Monroe, a member of country act Pistol Annies with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, has been diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, and shared the difficult news on social media. Chemotherapy awaits, and Monroe will fight...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Tayla Lynn to Release Tribute Album to Grandmother Loretta Lynn

Country singer Tayla Lynn aims to celebrate her family legacy with a new tribute album, covering the Hall of Fame career of her grandmother, Loretta Lynn. Announcing her first solo project, Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn, the third-generation artist has revealed a project that highlights her grandmother’s iconic work. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Posts Sweet Selfie With Granddaughter Tayla With Heartwarming Message About Her New Covers Album: ‘She’s Rocking It’

Loretta Lynn is many things to many people. However, most people know her as a country music icon. She has been a voice for women in country music for decades. At the same time, she has written and recorded some of the best country songs in history. Today, even Dolly Parton thinks of her as the Queen of Country Music. Up-and-coming recording artist Tayla Lynn, however, just calls her Memaw.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

John Carter Cash + Wife Welcome Baby Boy

John Carter Cash and his wife, Ana Cristina Cash, have welcomed their second child. According to a post on social media, the couple welcomed a son named James Kristoffer Cash on Friday (July 16). Ana Cristina turned to Instagram on Saturday (July 17) to share two adorable photos of the...
Relationship Adviceallaccess.com

Bobby Bones Weds In Nashville

National radio and television personality BOBBY BONES wed CAITLIN PARKER on SATURDAY evening (7/17) in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their NASHVILLE home. PEOPLE.com shares the first photos and details here. DAN + SHAY performed the couple’s first dance at the tented reception, the JESSE AND THE RIPPERS...
CelebritiesCMT

5 Essential Luke Bryan Songs

CMT looks back at some of Bryan's most impactful songs, including "Play It Again" and "Drink a Beer" Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year winner, recently launched his Proud To Be Right Here Tour on July 8, and in the process became the first major country tour to hit the road this year, following the concert industry’s forced 15-month hiatus to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson County, KYwymt.com

Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tours at country music legend Loretta Lynn’s homeplace are back open after being closed last year due to the pandemic. ”My favorite thing was that her niece gave the tour,” said Dan Zoeller from Louisville. “So, she had a lot of insight into the family and she could tell some stories.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

6 Things You Didn't Know About June Carter Cash

When you think of country music duos, June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash immediately come to mind. The two defined what power couple meant before people even knew the term and country fans will remember their names for generations to come. While Johnny is certainly a legend, June Carter is...
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas Celebrate 31st Wedding Anniversary

Hank Williams Jr. is an outlaw country icon. His songs are full of heartache, drinking. smoking and raising hell. Early in his career, he tried to follow in his father’s classic country footsteps. However, he felt constricted by that. He needed to try something different in order to be truly happy with his musical output. That being said, fans tend to think of Ol’ Bocephus as a country boy who can survive while getting whiskey bent and Hellbound. However, the reality of things is a little different. But, they are different in a good way.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Is Spitting Image of Mom Lisa Marie in Stunning New Pic

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, made us do a double-take after she posted her recent Instagram snap. On Sunday, the 32-year-old posted a stunning photo that shows off her family’s good genes. Although she only posted heart emojis in the caption, she had fans buzzing, considering she looks exactly like her mother and Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie. Many of her followers took to the comments sections to give her compliments like “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy