Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, has announced the official release today (7/9) of her first solo project and tribute to her grandmother, "Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn," via Heart of Texas Records. The project had a soft release last month on her website. Tayla was formerly a member of Country trio Stealing Angels with Jennifer Wayne (now with Runaway June) and Caroline Hobby. Her new project features the younger Lynn singing 13 of her favorite Loretta Lynn songs, including hits "You Ain't Woman Enough" and a duet with her aunt, Patsy Lynn Russell (formerly of '90s Reprise Records duo The Lynns), on "Coal Miner's Daughter." Tayla is currently touring with Tre Twitty (grandson of Conway Twity), and the two are working on a joint album and have a podcast in the works.