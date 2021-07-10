Pitch, hit & field: Miley does it all in gem

JOEY VOTTO - 2 for 3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB. If that isn’t a vintage Joey Votto batting line, I don’t know what else is. It obviously looked dark for Joey Votto the past couple of seasons until he started standing tall and banging roughly a calendar year ago. I am a person that is very romantic about baseball and sports in general. To see the greatest pure hitter of my generation play for my favorite team has been a privilege. To see him have a career resurgence at the age of 37 by just crushing the ball and having fun is icing on the cake to this Reds fan. There is no doubt in my mind that if Joey Votto is not the Comeback Player of the Year they need to retire the award. As of the posting of this article, Joey Votto is hitting .276/.373/.548. He has a .272 ISO which is the highest it’s been since his 2010 MVP season. His wRC+ is 142. Oh, and he’s still walking 12.5% of the time.